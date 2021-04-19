Paul C. Girouard of Milton died peacefully at home on March 12, 2021.
Paul was born in Dorchester in 1925. He was married for 48 years to the late Marjorie Rose Follen Girouard and for seven years to the late Janice Nagle Dinger. Paul is survived by his four loving children: Paula and her late husband Frank McCann of Weymouth, Marian and her husband Gary Spino of Milton, Claire and her husband John Nicholson of Marlboro, and William and his wife Karen of North Attleboro.
Paul was the beloved “Papa G” of nine grandchildren: Michael Nicholson, Stephen Nicholson S.J., and Joseph Nicholson, Catherine Spino, Paul Spino, Thomas Girouard, John Girouard, Theodore Girouard, and Charles Girouard, and three great-grandchildren: James, Sophia, and Elizabeth Nicholson.
He is also survived by his brother Robert of Maryland and many nieces and nephews.
During World War II, Paul was in the U.S. Navy, serving on an aircraft carrier in the Pacific. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Lowell in 1951 with a degree in textile engineering. He worked for Polaroid for over 30 years and for several start-up companies after his retirement.
Paul loved his family, his church, and his community, and his actions reflected that.
Paul was an active parishioner of St. Mary of the Hills Church in Milton for over 60 years, serving on the parish council and the board of St. Mary of the Hills School. As one of the original members of the Arimatheans, he was honored to assist at multiple funeral services.
Paul took great pleasure in volunteering at BID Milton where he was recognized for his over 1,000 hours of service as a volunteer of the year.
Active in town affairs, Paul served several terms as a Town Meeting member for Precinct 2 and as a member of Milton’s Warrant Committee. He was a member and former president of the Milton Town Club.
During the years he lived at HOMES Inc. in Milton, Paul served on the board and held several offices, including president.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Mary of the Hills Church on March 19. Interment was in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to NVNA and Hospice, 120 Longwood Drive, Norwell, MA 02161.
To send the Girouard family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
