Paul E. O’Connor of Dorchester and Milton passed away peacefully, holding the hand of his devoted son Edward, on April 17, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Linda M. (Stakutis) O’Connor.
Paul spent his final day surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren, taking in their love and laughter while smiling brightly at every mention of their cherished “Papa.”
He was the loving father of Matthew P. O’Connor and his wife Christina of VA, Andrew P. O’Connor and his wife Caitlin of Milton, Sara L. Cameron and her husband Jeff of Cumberland, ME, and Edward P. O’Connor, M.D. of Ann Arbor, MI. He was the proud and adoring “Papa” to Finn, Mairi, Griff, and Fiadh Cameron, Emmett O’Connor, and Cormac and Amelie O’Connor.
Paul is survived by his devoted sister Jean T. O’Connor of Quincy, his lifelong best friend Jack McCarthy of Marshfield, and his caring brothers John J. O’Connor Jr. and his wife Jane of Milton, and Thomas M. O’Connor and his wife Cathy of Bloomfield Hills, MI.
Dear son of the late John J. O’Connor and Theresa (Geary) O’Connor, Paul took immense pride in helping others during his many years spent as the owner of the John J. O’Connor & Son Funeral Home in Dorchester. He will be missed by many loving relatives and friends.
A Funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Agatha Church in Milton. Interment was in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the Martin W. Richard Charitable Foundation.
For expressions of sympathy, visit www.oconnorandson.com.
