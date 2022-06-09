Paul G. Brown

Paul Gray Brown, 94, of Boston passed away on May 21, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the beloved husband of Susan (Waterman) Brown; loving father of Paul Gray Brown Jr. and his wife Amy of Needham, Susan (Sudie) Danaher and her husband Douglas of Guilford, CT, and Sarah Mattivello and her husband Joseph of Milton; and cherished grandfather of Elias and Henry Brown, Charlie and Janie Danaher, and Hannah and Nicholas Mattivello.
Paul was predeceased by his parents, Waldo and Frances (Gray) Brown, and four of his siblings: Ann, John, Waldo, and David. He is survived by his sister Frances Aeschliman.
Paul was born in Boston, grew up in Milton, and attended Milton Academy. He attended St. Paul's School and Yale University, where he was active in both hockey programs. He pursued a career in industrial sales.
Paul and Susie started their family in Stonington, CT and then moved to East Greenwich, RI, where they lived for five years. They were long-time residents of Duxbury, where their children attended the Duxbury school system.
Paul was a Korean War veteran of the U. S. Marine Corps.
Paul loved the ocean and boats of all sizes. One of his favorite quotes was “Believe me, my young friend, there is nothing, absolutely nothing, half so much worth doing as simply messing about in boats.”
A memorial service was held at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church. Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to Standish Village, 1190 Adams St., Boston, MA 02124. Attn: Nina Tsinidis. Include “Donation to Memory Support” on the check memo line. Donations may also be made to St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 112 Randolph Ave., Milton, MA 02186.
For further information or to leave the Brown family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.