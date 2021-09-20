Paul J. Mason Jr., of Milton and Gorham, N.H., died peacefully at Season’s Hospice Inpatient Center on Sept. 1, 2021, surrounded by family.
Born in Boston and raised in Milton, Paul was a graduate of Milton High School and served in the U.S. Army.
He was a firefighter for the Town of Milton for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, and travelling throughout North America. He was a member of the American Legion Post 82 of Gorham, N.H.
Beloved husband of the late Linda E. (Dunnell) Mason, he was the loving father of Joseph P. Mason of Milton; brother of Robert Mason of Milton; and brother-in-law of Barbara Mason of Milton, Robert Dunnell of Northampton, N.H., Norm Dunnell of West Roxbury, and Connie Dunnell of Wareham.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Agatha Church in Milton.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to the Milton Firefighter’s Relief Assn, 515 Canton Ave., Milton, MA 02186.
To send the Mason family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
