Paul J. Tegan, 88, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Paul was a longtime resident of Milton, MA and Estero, FL.
A man of strong faith, Paul was a devoted parishioner of St. Agatha’s Church in Milton, MA as well as Our Lady of Light Catholic Church in Estero, FL, and was deeply dedicated to serving God by serving those around him.
He was an adored husband, father and grandfather as well as an Air Force veteran.
Paul was an honored veteran who served in the Korean war from 1949 to 1953, returning home to serve with the Milton Police Department for a number of years. He married his soulmate, Connie, at St. Agatha’s Church on November 13, 1954.
Paul was a proud fan of the Patriots, Bruins, Celtics and Red Sox, as well as a founding member of the Yaz League softball league at Cunningham Park, utilizing skills honed while playing for the Milton Merchants. He was an avid reader, and he enjoyed playing golf, spending time with family, and traveling to the Caribbean with Connie and their many friends.
Paul is survived by his children Elise (Ron) Bardsley, Kerri Tegan, Nancy (Richard) FitzGerald and Andrew (Jen) Tegan; his grandchildren Rachel (Tim) Batchelder; Sydney FitzGerald, Olivia FitzGerald, Caeli Tegan, Shannon FitzGerald, Paul Tegan and Daley Tegan; and his great-grandchildren, Teddy and Rhett Batchelder. He is also survived by his two sisters, Joyce Ford and Julie Kelliher.
Paul was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Constance “Connie” Kelty Tegan, and their son Peter.
The funeral Mass will be held at St. Agatha’s Parish on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 9 a.m. A private interment at the National Cemetery in Bourne, MA, will be held at a later date.
