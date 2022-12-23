Paul M. Lane of Milton died on Dec. 9, 2022.
Paul was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle, as well as a good friend to many.
Raised on Meeting House Hill in Dorchester, Paul served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and graduated from Northeastern University. He went on to have a successful career as a food broker and was a past president of the Nazareth Home for Children/New England Food Foundation.
His most cherished moments were the times he spent with his family. He was also an avid sports fan and played “Friday Night Basketball” with friends and family for over 40 years.
Husband of his beloved wife, Theresa (Bourke) for over 65 years, Paul was the father of Paul M. Lane and his wife Michelle Kelliher-Lane of Wellesley and Gregory Lane and his wife Sara Flynn Lane of Milton; grandfather of Paul M. Lane III and his wife Caroline of Concord, Elizabeth Lane and her husband Brendan Abraham of Boston, Caroline Lane of Wellesley and Gregory D. Lane, Lily Lane, and Sean Lane of Milton; and great- grandfather of Connor and Charlotte Lane.
Paul is also survived by his sister Mary Anne Merrigan, and his brothers Patrick, Joseph, Thomas, William, and James Lane. He was predeceased by his sister Therese Carroll and his brother John Lane.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Agatha Church at 432 Adams St. in Milton. Interment was in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated in Paul’s memory to My Brother’s Keeper, P.O. Box 338, South Easton, MA 02356 or www.mybrotherskeeper.org
