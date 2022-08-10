Paul T. McCarthy

Paul Timothy McCarthy, 89, of Milton, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully on July 22, 2022 at Seasons Hospice in Milton, surrounded by his family.
Paul was born in Boston to the late Timothy J. and Mary J. (Moran) McCarthy. He was raised in Dorchester and was a graduate of Christopher Columbus High School in Boston (Class of 1951), and Northeastern University (Class of 1957), where he received his B.S. degree in electrical engineering. He was a resident of Milton for over 50 years.
Paul served in the US Marine Corps Reserves and was on active duty during the Korean War.
Over his career, he was employed as an electrical engineer with various electrical manufacturers and with the consultant firm of Haley and Ward.
Paul was an active parishioner and served as a Eucharistic Minister, lector, and R.C.I.A. member at Saint Mary of the Hills in Milton.
Paul was the beloved husband of 16 years of Anne Marie (Bourgeois) McCarthy. He was a devoted father and father-in-law to his son Timothy and wife Cecile of Gloucester, son Terrence and wife Susan of Canton, cherished Gramps to Kaitlyn, Brendan, Bryce and Briana, and loving uncle and great uncle to his many nephews and nieces.
Paul was predeceased by his wife Alice (Moore) McCarthy after 30 years of marriage and by siblings Edward, John, and Marie Ann McCarthy.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Mary of the Hills Church, followed by interment in Milton Cemetery.
