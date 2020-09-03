Paul T. Nolan, 64, of Milton and Lincoln, New Hampshire, passed away at Mass General Hospitalon Aug. 28, 2020 following an accident.
Paul was the devoted father of Sean P. Nolan and Ryan M. Nolan of Milton, loving fiancee of Cheryl Cartier of Salisbury, and affectionately known as “Papa” to Christian M. Cartier.
Son of the late Hugh E. and Helen V. Nolan and brother of Donna Nolan of Hingham, he was “Uncle Paul” to cherished nieces and nephews.
Paul was a driven man who retired as deputy chief of the Milton Police Department while also being an accomplished attorney, a former president of the Norfolk County Prosecutors Association, and a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association and the Knights of Columbus
Paul loved to travel. Aruba and Bermuda were some of his favorites, but his first love was all things Irish, especially his County Clare family and local friends. He will be best remembered for his Irish music and belting out some of his favorites at family functions.
A private funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Agatha Church. Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
Paul was known for his charitable giving and fundraising. If you would like to do the same, donate in his memory to St. Joseph’s Church, 25 Church St., Lincoln, N.H. 03251.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is planning on celebrating Paul’s life at a later date in the manner that he would love. Email Paul’s son Ryan at RNolan19@gmail.com so that the family can provide updates with information about the date and time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.