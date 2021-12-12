Peter T. Flowers, 76, of Quincy, formerly of Milton and Dorchester, died peacefully on Nov. 30, 2021 at John Adams HealthCare Center in Quincy in the comfort of his loving family.
Peter was born in New York City and raised and educated in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Northeastern University.
He lived in Quincy for seven years, previously lived in Milton for over 20 years, and earlier lived in Dorchester for 15 years.
Peter was proud to have volunteered with the Peace Corps in the early 1970s, serving in Iran.
He was employed as a mechanical engineer for many years and started his own business, Actinica, later in his career. Skilled in design, he was granted seven patents over the course of his career.
A creative person, Peter had an interest in photography as well as art. He also enjoyed music, especially rock ‘n roll, and was a roadie in the 1970s. He was an avid fan of Formula One racing.
Beloved husband for 44 years of Mary (D’Aloisio) Flowers, Peter was the devoted father of Ashley F. Fleming and her husband Liam of Braintree and Jake L. Flowers of Berlin, Germany and loving grandfather of Molly H. and Margot O. Fleming
At the request of the family, services were private.
For those who wish, donations in Peter’s memory may be made to John Adams HealthCare Center, 211 Franklin Street, Quincy, MA 02169.
The Flowers family would like to acknowledge the staff at John Adams HealthCare Center for the compassionate care provided to Peter over these past many years.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals in Quincy. Visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
