Phyllis A. Driscoll

Phyllis A. (Manning) Driscoll of Milton passed away peacefully on Nov. 30, 2021 surrounded by the love of her family. She was 83 years old.
Beloved wife of William Driscoll, she was the loving mother of William Driscoll, Jr. and his wife Marion; Jaqueline Driscoll Marr; Cynthia O’Rourke and her husband Paul; Philip Driscoll; and Lauren Dunn and her husband Scott and devoted “Nana” of David, Patrick, Molly, Jacqueline, Matthew, Courtney, Lindsey, Declan, and Terrence.
Phyllis was known for the love of her family, her friends, and her home. A lifetime Milton resident, Phyllis was a cheerleader at Milton High School. It was there that she met the love of her life, Bill Driscoll. Both Milton graduates later married and raised five children in the same house she was brought up in. The Driscoll home on Canton Avenue welcomed everyone. Happily busy with five children and their many friends, there was always something going on. After many years of parenting her own children, Phyllis experienced the joy of grandchildren.
Phyllis loved being a daily presence in helping raise nine grandchildren. Bill and Phyllis, always together, were at pickups, games and family dinners. Cheering on and taking care of people—starting with her own children and then her grandchildren as well as many other friends along the way—was something that came naturally to Phyllis. To her, time spent with family and dear friends was the most important.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Mary’s of the Hills Church. Interment was in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phyllis’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
To send a condolence message to the Driscoll family, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
