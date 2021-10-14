R. Eugene Langevin Jr.

Rodolphe Eugene “Gene” Langevin Jr., 85, of Milton passed away peacefully on Oct. 1, 2021 surrounded by family.
Gene was born on Oct. 11, 1935 in Lawrence, the eldest son of Rodolphe “Rudy” and Mary (Burke) Langevin. Gene met his wife, Mary Jeanne, when the two teens worked at Langevin’s Pharmacy, his father’s Rexall drugstore.
Gene excelled in academics, first at Central Catholic High School and then at Tufts University, which he attended as an undergraduate and a medical student.
Following medical school, Gene completed his internship in Youngstown, Ohio and his residency at Beth Israel in Boston. In the middle of his residency, Gene was drafted and served as a U.S. Army captain stationed at Fort Dix in New Jersey.
After his stint in the army, Gene and his family returned to the Boston area and he began his career as a radiologist at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, where he worked for more than three decades, ultimately as chief of radiology.
In his spare time, Gene loved to read, listen to music from Bach to Dave Brubeck to Willie Nelson, race Mary Jeanne to see who could complete the crossword first, and play cribbage and 45s, especially with his longtime family friends the Carneys, the Mahoneys, the Breens, and the Flanagans.
Gene stayed active playing tennis and golf, as well as skiing, and he was an avid sports fan cheering on the Red Sox, Celtics, and Patriots. He and Mary Jeanne were happiest spending time in the great outdoors whether they were gardening, hiking, or just stopping for a picnic along the Kancamagus highway.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mary Jeanne, and his brother, Gerald Langevin.
He is survived by his sister, Diane LaRocque, five children (Pamela and her husband Robert Cattel; Rod Langevin; Kristine Langevin; Eric and his wife Nancy Langevin; and Peter and his wife Traci Langevin), 11 grandchildren, an extended family including his niece Michelle LaRocque, and chosen family, including Mary Hochman and Steve McLean.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Oct. 7 in St. Elizabeth's Church, 350 Reedsdale Road, Milton at 10 a.m. with interment in Milton Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Gene’s memory to the MSPCA (mspca.org; 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston).
For online condolences,visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
