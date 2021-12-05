R. Lindwood Faxon

May 1, 1940 - November 11, 2021
Raymond Lindwood Faxon, age 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 11, 2021, joining his beloved wife, Diane. Lindwood was a 45 year resident of Stamford, Connecticut, and the last five years, a resident at The Carolton Chronic Convalescent Hospital in Fairfield, Connecticut.
Lindwood, affectionately known as Lin or Linny to family and friends, was born on May 1, 1940, to Raymond Hall Faxon and Dorothy Lind of Milton, Massachusetts. Linny married Diane Etienne, February 17, 1962, his sweetheart since the eighth grade, who predeceased him in 2018. He attended Milton High School and received a BA in Economics from Middlebury College in 1961. As an ROTC graduate, Linny entered the army serving his basic training in El Paso, Texas as an Army Defense Artillery Officer. He completed the active duty portion of his army career in New Jersey and was discharged on the day President Kennedy was assassinated.
Following his discharge from the Army, Lin attended Columbia University School of Business where he received his MBA. He worked for Shell Chemical for seven years, and during that time, Linny and Diane had settled in Stamford, Connecticut. When his role at Shell meant moving to Houston, Linny and Diane decided to stay in New England. Over the years, Linny’s career was spent as a financial planner at several manufacturing companies such as Irvin Industries, Salant & Salant, and Greenwich Air. During his career, Lin became interested in computer programming. He eventually started his own company, Stephen Archer Associates, developing his own financial forecasting software called CapPlans and ProPlans.
Linny loved the game of golf and was an accomplished amateur golfer from a young age. He won the Massachusetts junior junior championship in 1953. He competed all over New England during his adolescent years, played on the Milton High School golf team, and was a four year member and senior captain of the Middlebury College golf team. While in college in Vermont, he played club hockey, learned how to ski, and passed on his love of sports and the outdoors to his three daughters.
In 1981, Linny was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. He was able to keep it at bay for some 20 years, however he began to curtail his activities in the late 1990’s. Though his physical decline forced him to hang up his skis and golf clubs, he never complained. He kept a positive attitude and handled his physical challenges with grace and remained an active participant in the lives of his children and grandchildren. Despite his illness, he and Diane enjoyed their lives in Stamford, their home in Lincoln, Vermont near Middlebury College, and traveling to Europe with family and good friends; Italy being their destination of choice.
Lin also had many interests. Lin and Diane were long time parishioners of St. Francis Episcopal Church in Stamford where he served as a member of the Finance Committee and volunteer Treasurer. He was an enthusiastic supporter of the choir and music at St. Francis and was instrumental in raising funds for a new organ in 2011. He was involved in the Bartlett Arboretum where Diane was a Master Gardener, and the local chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society. He was an active fundraiser for Middlebury College for many years, as recently as 2018, and celebrated his 60th reunion online with classmates this past June. Lin was an avid Red Sox fan. He also loved photography and could often be found taking pictures of Diane’s beautiful gardens that graced their Stamford home.
Lindwood is survived by his brother, Bradford J. Faxon (Eileen) of Westport, Massachusetts, his sister, Jane (Wade Welch) of Winchester, Massachusetts, his sister-in-law, Marlene Engdahl of Kennebunk, Maine, and his three beloved daughters, Krista (James Atkeson) of Ferrisburgh, Vermont, Julianne (Scott Seymour) of Fairfield, Connecticut, and Marlena (Steven Cox) of Yarmouth, Maine. Lindwood was fondly known as “Pop Pop” to his eight grandchildren: Meade (Shannon Muscatello), Mary, and Abigail Atkeson, Stephen (Hilary Woodworth), Ryan, and Olivia Seymour, and Ben and Izabel Cox-Faxon. He was also lovingly remembered as “Uncle Linny” to his nieces and nephews.
Lin was a gentle, kind, and caring soul, and will be missed by family and friends. We wish to express our sincere gratitude to his doctors, practitioners, nurses, aides, physical and occupational therapists, and numerous caregivers at The Carolton for their care and compassion over these last five years.
Services will be held in the spring. Donations in Lin’s name may be made to St. Francis Episcopal Church, Stamford (stfrancisstamford.org), the Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens, Stamford (bartlettarboretum.org), or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org).
