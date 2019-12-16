Recent deaths as of Dec. 7 Dec 16, 2019 Updated 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Katherine Ann (Horgan) Landers, Dec. 7Marian (Dow) Barrett, Nov. 29Henry P. Hanley, November 9 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Rush hour traffic crawls Two hour parking test begins Harris Collins and Theresa Gaffney join hospital board Mary Gormley honored by Milton Rotary New East Milton study begins In flight, airplane part lands in yard Milton couple team up and form Beckman & Hurley Home owners face $272 increase in tax bill Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Would you like to receive our headline news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo hour parking test beginsThe need for a shared pain, a shared humilityRush hour traffic crawlsHarris Collins and Theresa Gaffney join hospital boardKatherine Ann LandersMary Gormley honored by Milton RotaryNew East Milton study beginsHome owners face $272 increase in tax billMilton couple team up and form Beckman & HurleyMilton Art Center hosting Dec. 14 holiday artisan market Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Follow us on Facebook MiltonTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by MiltonTimes Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.