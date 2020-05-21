Noble R. Beason Robinson, May 4
Sybil Jane (Powden) Ganguly, May 11
John N. “Jack” MacLeod, May 11
Mary (Collins) Coffey, May 13
Elizabeth A. (LeClaire) Fidler, May 13,
Jane D. (Devlin) Lyons, April 28
Diane May Diener D’Souza (date unavailable)
Anita (Fabrizio) Ricciuti, (date unavailable)
