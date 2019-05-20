Recent deaths as of May 15 May 20, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Susan (Whiteley) Quimby, April 30 Robert P. Beale, May 7 Virginia (Curley) Carroll, May 9 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Wakefield Estate hosting Dogwood Days Garden Party June 8 Learning Circle Preschool to hold May 29 Museum Night ‘Green Home Conversations’ start June 5 ‘Miss Representation’ film challenges sexism in the media Annual children’s concert at the gazebo set for June 6 Comikidz, Puppets Plus, at library Tucker grows organically Animal shelter plans pared down Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Would you like to receive our headline news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAnimal shelter plans pared downLit sign stirs controversyFontbonne performance focuses on historyFamily Fun Day at the Eustis Estate: Noon to 3 p.m., 1424 Canton Ave.Quincy Homestead 1686 open on selected days starting May 19One and doneEd Baker Fishing Tournament set for June 8Elected he will remainLola Tom Joins Hamel-Lydon ChapelTucker grows organically Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Follow us on Facebook MiltonTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by MiltonTimes Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.