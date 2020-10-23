Recent deaths as of Oct. 15 Oct 23, 2020 Oct 23, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stephen Schiff, Oct. 15Mary E. (Sheehan) Cahill, Oct. 13Donald J. Corey, Oct. 11John A. Wedgeworth Jr., Oct. 10 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Friends ride in 2020 Pan Mass Milton placed in the COVID-19 Red Zone Virtual workshop Oct. 23 on new airplane path into Logan Early Voting in person until Oct. 30 Schools, town, differ on budget needs Domestic violence cases rise Milton High X-Country teams start well Climate Crisis Lecture Series: Climate and Covid Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Would you like to receive our headline news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOct. 21 public hearings on housing plansMilton placed in the COVID-19 Red ZoneEast Milton Square Deck gets a check upHelp this agency make the holidays bright for childrenItalian eatery eyes 88 Wharf siteTrick-or-treating discouraged, not bannedStoried name, tricky-to-navigate roadwayDomestic violence sufferers have ally in ThermidorMass. residents ages 16-39 are testing positive for COVID-19Milton issues its Halloween guidelines Images Videos CommentedMilton issues its Halloween guidelines (1) Follow us on Facebook MiltonTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by MiltonTimes Stocks Market Data by TradingView
