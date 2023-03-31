The Rev. Aidan J. Walsh, former pastor of St. Elizabeth Parish in Milton, passed away on March 4, 2023.
He was the beloved son of the late John T. and Elizabeth M. (Gill) and the devoted brother of the late Sr. Mary K. Walsh CSJ (Sister Donatus), John T. Jr., Thomas F., Joseph K., James F., Daniel D., Elizabeth (Ciss) M. Flaherty, sister-in-law Mary Gately and brother-in-law Mike Flaherty.
He was survived by sisters-in-law Sally Walsh of North Carolina, Margaret Walsh of Milton, Sylvia Walsh of New Jersey, and Ann Walsh of Milton. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews, all of whom adored him and were grateful when he presided over their weddings, baptisms, and First Communions.
Born in Jamaica Plain and a proud graduate of Mission High School, Fr. Walsh attended St. John’s Seminary and Boston College and graduated from St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore, MD. He was ordained on May 16, 1970 by the late Bishop Bernard J. Flanagan.
Fr. Walsh served in a variety of priestly assignments, from parish work at three different South Shore churches (Holy Family Parish in Duxbury, St. Peter Parish in Plymouth, and St. Elizabeth’s Parish in Milton) to ministering as a canon lawyer and a chaplain in the U.S. Armed Forces.
He served as a Naval Reserve Chaplain in 1977-1987, LT, CHC, and then worked as a full-time chaplain for 20 years with the Department of Veterans Affairs, becoming the Chief of Chaplains serving Bedford VA Hospital and the Brockton and West Roxbury Medical Centers.
He served a seven-year term as president of National Conferences of VA Chaplains representing 300 Catholic chaplains, and was a member of the Presbyteral Council and a consultor of the Archdiocese for the Military Services. Additionally, he was a judge on the Metropolitan Tribunal, where he was known for his compassion toward people seeking annulments.
Along the way, he earned a master’s degree in educational administration from Loyola College in Baltimore, MD, and a licentiate in Canon Law from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.
His booming laugh, love of the Church, Irish heritage, and kindness toward everyone he met will be remembered by all those fortunate enough to know him. He will be deeply missed.
A Funeral Mass was held at St. Elizabeth Parish. Burial followed at Mount Benedict Cemetery in West Roxbury.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Fr. Walsh’s name can be sent to Marian Manor Skilled Nursing Facility, 130 Dorchester St., Boston, MA 02127 and KNOM Radio Mission, P.O. Box 190649, Anchorage, AK 99519 or online at www.knom.org/give.
