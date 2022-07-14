Rev. Robert Appleyard Jr.

Retired Episcopal Minister Robert “Bob” Bracewell Appleyard, Jr, died on July 3, 2022 in Acton, Maine after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2021. He was the rector of St. Barnabas Church in Falmouth and St. Michael’s Church in Milton.
Bob began his career at Fox Chapel Episcopal Church in Pennsylvania after graduating from Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania and the Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria in 1972.
Bob was born in New York on Oct. 4, 1947, the son of Bishop Robert Bracewell Appleyard and Katharine Gelbach Appleyard. He graduated from Brunswick School in Greenwich, Connecticut in 1965.
Bob was a loving man whose ever-present kindness had an immeasurable impact on those who crossed his path, whether they were his family, his parishioners, or a stranger on the street who needed help. He was a champion for the equal rights of women in the clergy and one of the first in the Episcopal Church to endorse gay marriage.
His love was most evident in his relationship with his wife Deborah (“Debby”), whom he met at Allegheny College and married in 1970, and their son Benjamin (“Ben”).
Bob and Debby loved to spend time at their vacation home in Acton, where they retired in 2007. Some of their happiest moments were spent working on that farmhouse, including countless hours renovating the old barn in their backyard.
In addition to his wife and son, Bob is survived by his four grandchildren, his daughter-in-law Deborah Van Allen Appleyard, Ben’s partner Alexandra Pastor, and Bob’s siblings: the Rev. Jonathan A. Appleyard, Jane Appleyard Roel, and the Rev. Daniel S. Appleyard.
A service will be held at St. Barnabas Church in Falmouth this fall. Details will be provided through Peaslee Funeral Home (www.peasleefuneralhome.com) in Wakefield, New Hampshire. To express condolences, visit their website.
In the months leading up to his death, Bob and Debby appreciated outreach from friends with whom they had lost contact over the years. In lieu of flowers, they ask that you take a moment to reconnect with someone in your life with whom you haven’t spoken recently.
