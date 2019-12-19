Rev. Thomas Foley

Rev. Thomas C. Foley of Regina Cleri Residence in Boston died on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
Beloved son of the late Patrick and Annie (McGinley) Foley; brother of Bernard Foley of Delaware and Richard Foley of Canton and the late John Foley, Francis Foley, Barbara Pickering, William Foley, and James Foley; and brother-in-law of Barbara Foley, Patricia Foley, Charles Pickering, Patricia Foley, Anne Foley, Marie Foley, and the late Adele Foley and Natalie Foley, Fr. Foley is survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
Born in Boston, he graduated from St. Ann’s Grammar School in Dorchester, Matignon High School in North Cambridge, St. John’s Seminary in Boston, and Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.
He was ordained on Feb. 2, 1957, and assigned to St. Joseph in Woburn; St. Thomas Aquinas in Jamaica Plain; St. Patrick in Lynn; St. Therese in Everett; and Our Lady of Assumption in Lynnfield.
He served as director of the Permanent Diaconate Program at St. Lawrence in Brookline and pastor of Saint Mary of the Hills Church in Milton from May 1987 until he retired in June 2002. In retirement, Fr. Foley assisted at St. Clare in Braintree; St. Gerard Majella in Canton; St. Ann in Quincy; and St. John in Quincy.
Fr. Foley will lie-in-repose at Saint Mary of the Hills Church at 29 St. Mary’s St. in Milton on Friday, Dec. 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. A Con-Celebrated Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in the church on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. with Sean Cardinal O’Malley as main celebrant. Parishioners, relatives, and friends are invited. Interment will be in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Fr. Foley’s memory may be made to Regina Cleri Residence, 60 William Cardinal O’Connell Way, Boston, MA 02114.
