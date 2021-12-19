Richard C. Logan

Richard C. “Dick” Logan of South Weymouth and Harwich, formerly of Milton, passed away on Dec. 10, 2021, his 74th birthday, after an eight year battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
He was the beloved husband of Mary (Driscoll) Logan, with whom he shared nearly 50 years of marriage.
Born in Marlborough, he was the son of the late Kenneth and A. Margaret (Coyne) Logan; father of Amy Maloney and her husband William of Milton and Kerry McGrath and her husband Mark of Abington; and loving grandfather of Mary Kate and Liam of Milton.
Dick was the brother of Betty Belaska of Marlborough and was predeceased by his brother Robert K. Logan and sister Margaret Bennett. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Dick was a 1965 graduate of Marlborough High School and a 1970 graduate of Framingham State College. He received his MBA degree from Suffolk University in 1979.
Dick had a long career in health information administration. He founded and was CEO of Medical Record Associates, Inc. He was an educator at Northeastern University as well as the executive director of Association of Health Information Outsourcing Services (AHIOS).
Dick was proud of serving on the board of trustees at Framingham State University. Additionally, he was an active member of the Milton community for over 35 years.
Dick was a passionate Boston sports fan and avid golfer and loved spending time with his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in Saint Elizabeth Church in Milton. Interment was in Milton Cemetery.
Donations would be appreciated to Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061.
To send a condolence message to the Logan family, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.