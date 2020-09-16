Richard H. Russell Jr.

Richard H. (Dick) Russell Jr. , age 95, of Milton, passed away on Aug. 29, 2020.
Born at Milton Hospital, he was a lifelong Milton resident. After Richard graduated from Milton High School he was drafted into the Army during World War II. His deployment earned him a Purple Heart for injuries he endured in battle. Upon his return he worked at his family's business, Russell’s Diner in Quincy. Richard went on to work for Bloomfield Industries, where he was the executive vice president of the Restaurant Sales Division in the United States before retiring in 1993.
Richard loved life, and what he loved most was his family and helping people. He married his high school sweetheart whom he met in 10th grade. Richard enjoyed boating and also enjoyed rebuilding 1965 Ford Falcons. In 1997 Richard started The Pine Tree Brook Neighborhood Association. The Association lobbied until 2007 and raised millions of dollars for the neighborhood improvements of the Pine Tree Brook area.
A few years later Richard introduced the Milton Cares with Bears program, which was also a Pine Tree Brook Neighborhood Association project. He was able to accumulate over 1,000 bears and set up a program. When a Milton police officer was called to a scene where there was a child involved, that Police Officer would bring a teddy bear to help comfort the child during the scary time. This program was near and dear to Richard’s heart and his hard work and dedication helped many children.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife Alice Kenney Russell, his parents Richard H. Russell Sr and Viola Russell and his sister Marilyn (Russell) Cloutier. He is survived by his children, Karen Russell of Newbury, Lynne Russell of Milton, Richard H. Russell III of Bridgewater and Adam Russell of Dorchester, as well as his 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his memory to Shriners Hospital for Children or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Visiting hours will be held at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton on Thursday morning, Sept.10 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., closing with a service at 11:30. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery.
