Richard J. Gallery

Richard J. “Dick” Gallery of Quincy, formerly of Milton, passed away on July 21, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Boston, he was raised in Milton, graduated from Milton High School and Stonehill College, and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
Dick was a star athlete growing up and is a member of the Milton High School and Stonehill College Athletic Hall of Fames. He was a heavyweight Golden Gloves boxing champion and also boxed at Stonehill College and during his time in the service.
He was an active member in Milton youth sports, coached Milton Little League for over 30 years, and previously taught CCD at St. Agatha Church in Milton.
Beloved husband of the late Fay I. (Shaughnessy), he was the father of Richard F. “Rick” Gallery and his wife Christine of Canton, Joanne “Jody” Gallery of Quincy, Donna Myers and her husband Kenneth “Bud” of North Hampton, N.H,, Robert S. Gallery and his wife Michelle of Canton, and Amy J. Gallery of Braintree, and the proud Papa of Jeffrey, Robert, Aidan, Ethan, Sydney, Fay, and Trista.
Brother of David Gallery of Milton and the late James Gallery and Jean Cushman, he was the son of the late James and Alice Gallery.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at St. Agatha’s Church in Milton on Aug. 7 at 10:30 a.m. Immediately following the Mass, all are invited to a reception at Blue Hill Country Club on 23 Pecunit St. in Canton.
For a complete obituary and guest book, see www.alfreddthomas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.