Richard J. Stanton

Richard Joseph Stanton III of Milton passed away peacefully after a long illness on Feb. 2, 2023 at the age of 80.
He was born and raised in South Boston and Neponset, and although he was a proud resident of Milton for 52 years, he never stopped loving his Southie roots.
Son of the late Richard Jr. and Mary (Murray) Stanton, he is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Annmarie (O’Connor) Stanton of Milton. He was the loving father of Christine Stanton of Milton and Paul (Katy) Stanton of Medfield; devoted Papa of Luke Delany of Milton and Jack Stanton and Annie Stanton of Medfield; and brother of David Stanton (Debbie Fitzler) of Lexington, Dr. Julie Stanton (Dr. Ted Lawlor) of Amherst, and the late Laurie Stanton.
Dick was a proud BC High ‘59/Boston College ‘63 Double Eagle. He retired as comptroller of the Office of Information Technology at Harvard University and was a retired Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Naval Reserve.
A kind and compassionate man, he always went out of his way to help those less fortunate. He will be greatly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Our Lady of the Visitation Parish, St. Mary of the Hills Church in Milton. Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Autism Services Association, 47 Walnut St.,Wellesley, MA 02481.
To send the Stanton family a condolence message and view a complete obituary, visit www.dolanfuneral.com
