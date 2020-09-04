Richard Sean Poelaert, 74, passed away on Sept. 2, 2020, at his home in East Kingston, NH. He was born June 19, 1946 in Boston MA, son of the late Richard and Estelle Poelaert of Milton MA.
Dick grew up in Milton and graduated from Archbishop Williams High School where he was a hockey star on the ice rink. He later attended Boston College and graduated with a business degree before serving in the US Marine Corps. He married Elena Conte in 1972 and they moved to East Kingston in 1977 where they raised four children on a 27-acre farm filled with countless animals and daily adventures. Dick also operated a successful small business, Precision Pump & Repair, until his retirement. Dick loved East Kingston and throughout the years he was actively involved in the town’s Little League program, Recreation Committee, School Board and he just recently stepped down as Chairman of the Board of Selectmen. He served his community selflessly.
In 1995, Dick underwent a liver transplant, and then in 2003, he survived another life-threatening surgery. Thanks to the amazing care of Massachusetts General Hospital over the last 25vyears, he continued to live a full and active life. Dick loved baseball and was a well-known and respected umpire throughout the region. Dick was an avid reader and World War II enthusiast. In 2014 he visited Normandy, France, which he proclaimed was the best trip of his life. Dick was also blessed with nine grandchildren who lit up his world.
Dick was predeceased by his parents and brother, Stephen Poelaert, and his first-born son, Brendan Poelaert. He is survived by his older sister, Donna Bowie, and his loving spouse and best friend, Elena Poelaert, his daughter and her spouse, Seanna and Mark Balfe and their children, Ciera and Avery, his son and his fiancée, Richard D. Poelaert and Wendy Hargreaves and their children, Everett, Cale and Ella, his daughter and her fiancé, Meagan Poelaert and Charles Rodalolakis and their children Julian and Gabriel, and his son Brendan Poelaert and his children McGinn and Hazen.
Visiting hours will be held at the Brewitt Funeral Home in Exeter on Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A brief, outdoor, socially distant Celebration of Life will be held in East Kingston’s Foss Wasson Field on Wednesday Set. 9 at 11 a.m., followed by a private burial at the Hillside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dick’s memory to the Semper Fi Fund (semperfifund.org/donate).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.