Richard William Renehan, age 86, of Milton, died peacefully on March 4, 2020, surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Mary (Brophy) for 58 years, devoted father of Anne of Boston, Joan of Dedham, Richard (Maureen) of Dedham, and Mark of Sebastian, Florida. Loving and caring grandfather of Owen, Anna, and Sean “Jack” Renehan of Dedham. Born in Dorchester to Francis Xavier and Ethel Mary (Sullivan), his brother Robert F.X. (Joan) and sister Joan Therese predeceased him. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, and cousins with whom he loved spending time.
Dick was a proud graduate of Boston College High School, 1951; Boston College magna cum laude, 1955; and Harvard Law School, 1958. He served as President of the B.C. Alumni Association (1993-1994) and Chair of the Council of Past Presidents (1996-1997). In 2005, Dick received the Boston College Alumni Association Award for Excellence in the Law. He also served in the United States Coast Guard to the rank of Lieutenant Commander.
Dick loved being a lawyer. Known for his Irish wit and gentle demeanor, he was a talented trial attorney and widely regarded as a legend in the courtroom. Juries and judges were fascinated by his ability to articulate his argument, no matter how complicated, with three simple points.
Dick practiced law for 55 years, primarily (35 years) as a partner at Hill & Barlow until its closure in 2002, then joining Goulston & Storrs until he retired. He held many distinguished posts including President of the Boston Bar Association, a member of the Governor’s Judicial Nominating Committee, and a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. His peers recognized him as the “lawyers’ lawyer” and he was often the first choice of major firms throughout New England and nationally, as well as individual attorneys, when they needed representation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.