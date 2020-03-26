Rita A. Walsh
Rita A. Walsh, of Milton, passed away Sunday March 22, 2020.
Born on July 6, 1919, she was over 100 years old.
Rita was the beloved daughter of the late Edward and Nora (O’Halloran) Walsh and sister of the late Mary E. Walsh, Edward J. Walsh, Eleanor C. Doherty, Deacon Vincent P. Walsh and Rev. Paul T. Walsh.
Rita was a devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews and great grand-nieces and great grand-nephews.
Burial will be private.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
