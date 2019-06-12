Rita M. (Riley) Loughlin, a retired 1st Lt. Air Force nurse of Milton and Chatham, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019.
The beloved wife of the late William A. Loughlin, Jr. (a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel) and the late William N. Conlin, she was the devoted mother of William N. Conlin Jr. of California; Richard Jaime Conlin of Quincy; John A., David A., and Anne B. Conlin, all of Milton; William Christopher Loughlin of Connecticut; Marcia and Cynthia Loughlin, both of Quincy; Michael Loughlin of Alaska; and Mark Loughlin of Cohasset.
She was a cherished mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother and the dear sister of Lorraine Novak of Holbrook.
Mrs. Loughlin was a graduate of the Carney Hospital School of Nursing and the Boston College School of Nursing and received a master’s degree from the Boston University School of Public Health.
She was a retired assistant director of medical services for the Boston Public Schools and an elected member of the executive board of the Boston Teachers Union.
Mrs. Loughlin served as an Air Force nurse during the Korean War. She spent two years in occupied Japan caring for injured American soldiers.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Agatha Church in Milton. Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Homefront, 21 Franklin St., Suite 2, Quincy, MA 02169.
