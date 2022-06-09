Robb D. Kociol, MD of Milton died on June 2, 2022. He was 51 years old.
He was the beloved husband of Kristin (Gannon) Kociol of Milton and loving father of Sophia and Olivia Kociol of Milton. The son of Stephen Kociol and the late Sheila Kociol, he is survived by his brother Brett Kociol and his wife Daneen of Pleasanton, CA, his brother-in-Law of Mark Gannon and his partner Melissa Miele of Beverly and Colleen Donovan and her husband Adam of Norwood. He was the son-in-law of Janet and Paul Gannon of Milton and cherished uncle of Arya, Henry, Liam and Louisa.
Robb was raised in Sunnyvale, California. He was a graduate of UCSD. He then attended Boston University School of Medicine where he received his medical degree summa cum laude as the class of 2004 valedictorian.
He went on to do his internship and residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston where he met his wife, Kristin. They moved to Durham, North Carolina shortly after they were married where Robb started his Cardiology Fellowship at Duke University.
He returned to Boston to complete an Advanced Heart Failure and Transplantation Fellowship at Tufts Medical Center. Robb’s proudest achievement, other than his family, was starting the Advanced Heart Failure Program at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. His hard work and dedication changed the lives of many patients and physicians.
His family is proud of the legacy he left on this program and that it continues to flourish. Most recently, Robb had transitioned to working in the pharmaceutical industry for Boehringer Ingelheim and most recently, Cytokinetics.
Robb enjoyed traveling, concerts and spending time with his family who were truly the cornerstone of his life. He will be dearly missed by all those who had the pleasure to have known and loved him.
Visiting hours are on Friday, June 10, from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton.
Relatives and friends invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, June 11, at 11 a.m. in Milton Cemetery, 211 Centre Street, Milton. Meet at the Main Gate of the Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.