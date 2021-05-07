Robert A. Kelm

Robert A. “Ace” Kelm, a longtime resident of Milton, passed away peacefully April 21, 2021.
He was the beloved husband of the late Beatrice M. (Sullivan). Devoted father of Maryellen Skusevich and husband Tom of Milton, Bob Kelm and wife Lauren of Methuen, Bill Kelm and wife Sandy of Austin TX, and Steve Kelm and wife Renee of Eliot, ME. He was also the cherished grandfather of Julie and Katie Skusevich, Stacey, Bobby, Brian, Amy, Timothy, Gavin, Caroline and Daniel Kelm. Brother of Richard Kelm of Stoughton and Barbara Curran of Barnstable.
Mr. Kelm was a 38 year employee of New England Tel. and Tel. He served his country in both in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast.
A Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Tuesday morning April 27 at 10:30. Visitation and burial were private.
For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.