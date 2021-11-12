Robert C. Hannon, 99, of Milton passed away at home on Oct. 26, 2021.
Born in Somerville, he attended Jamaica Plain High School and was a proud veteran of the Armed Guard of the U.S. Navy during World War II, serving in the Mediterranean Sea.
He worked for many years for New England Telephone as an installer and retired in 1985.
He was a longtime member of the Cunningham Bowling League in Milton and an avid sports fan at all levels of competition from Little League Baseball to the pros.
Beloved husband of Jean M. (Nagle) Hannon, he was the father of Robert M. Hannon and his wife Deborah Morris of Milton; Jane M. Quinn and her husband Michael of Bridgewater, NH; Patricia A. Cox and her husband David of Franklin; Julie Harasta and her husband Louis of Webster, NY; and Michael W. Hannon and his wife Kelley of Hingham.
He was the brother of the late John W. Hannon of West Roxbury and Elizabeth A. Russell of Wellesley and was Bobbo to 11 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A funeral Mass was celebrated Nov. 2 at St. Elizabeth Church in Milton. Burial was at Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Milton High School Boosters, 25 Gile Road, Milton, MA 02186.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.