Robert F. McInnes of Milton passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2023.
Born in Boston to the late Fraser and Miriam (Priest) McInnes, Bob was raised in Milton and graduated from Milton High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Suffolk University and a master’s degree in education from Boston University.
Bob devoted his life to teaching, having taught overseas for three years before teaching elementary school in the Westwood public school system for almost 40 years before his retirement.
Bob was a man of many interests, including his love for railroads, reading (especially history), and woodworking.
In later years, his greatest interest of all was spending time with his six much beloved grandchildren.
He leaves his wife of 43 years, Marjorie, son Daniel and his wife Meghan, son Neil, sister Martha Stasey (McInnes) and husband Charles, niece Laura Klint, nephew David Stasey, as well as six grandchildren and too many friends and acquaintances to count.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Agatha’s Church in Milton. Interment was private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 (https://www.heart.org/?form=FUNELYZXFBW).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.