Robert J. Dolan died on July 30, 2020 at the age of 88.
He was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Winifred Dolan; a sister, Anne Marie Moody; a brother, the Rev. Francis C. Dolan, S.J.; a niece, Peggy Turner McCormick; and a nephew, Michael Moody.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Mary Helen (Riley), and a sister, Carol Dolan Turner.
He is also survived by his children, Mary Kathleen Kelley, Robert J. Dolan, Jr. (Patricia), Thomas R. Dolan (Martha), and Eileen Dolan McDonnell; grandchildren, Clare and Anne Kelley, John, Frances, and Michael Dolan, Maria, Hannah, and J.Riley Dolan, and Ryan, Mollie, and Meghan McDonnell; and many nieces, nephews, and special friends.
A special thank you to the doctors and staffers, along with Home Instead Senior Care including Professional Assistance for Seniors, and UR Medicine Home Care and Hospice for the loving care given to Bob.
In keeping with current COVID-19 restrictions, the family memorial service and Interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery were held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory may be directed to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, N.Y. 14620; Jesuits USA Northeast Province, 39 E 83rd St, New York, N.Y. 10028; or Rochester Rotary Charitable Trust for Sunshine Camp, 180 Linden Oaks, Suite 200, Rochester, N. Y. 14618.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.