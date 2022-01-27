Robert James Minichiello, 88, of Milton and Manomet, Massachusetts, left this world on November 30, 2021 to be reunited in heaven with Patricia, his beloved wife of 61 years.
Bob is survived by five children who cherish a lifetime of memories: Marie (James) O’Neill, William (Dara) Minichiello, Laura (Tab) Warlitner, John (Kathleen) Minichiello, Julie (Stephen) Coote. Bob was a beloved Grampy to twelve grandchildren in whom he instilled a love of music, trains, ice cream and the beach: Julianne (Drew) DiBenedetto, Robert and James O’Neill; Ryan Minichiello, John (Lauren) Minichiello, Katelyn Minichiello; Brian Warlitner, Kara (Josh) Daniels, Kristen Warlitner; Julia Minichiello; Eaghan and Christian Coote; and was a doting great-grandfather to Amelia, Madeline, and Reagan Daniels. He also leaves behind his brothers William Minichiello, Edward Minichiello and sister Carol Minichiello, and many family members and friends who mourn his passing. He was predeceased by his sister, Cynthia Parfumorse.
Bob’s life was dedicated to his family and friends, with a love of education, music and model trains. He was highly accomplished in so many different things, and most remembered as a humble man, a kind and considerate husband, father, colleague and friend.
The son of Aurelio and Concetta Minichiello, Bob was born on May 24, 1933. A graduate of Boston Latin School, Bob earned a B.A. from Harvard University, Class of 1954, joining the U.S. Army after graduation. He furthered his education with an MBA at Boston University and DBA from Harvard. The published co-author of Business Policy and Strategy, Concepts and Readings, Bob was a Professor of Marketing for over 30 years at Northeastern University where he was a beloved teacher who instilled a love of learning to countless students .
Bob was a gifted musician, playing piano from an early age and also the saxophone. As leader of The Bob Mitchell Trio he entertained at school dances and college parties, and was a member of various combos playing at weddings and parties, and most enjoyed playing tenor sax in The Continentals, an 18-piece swing orchestra that entertained throughout greater Boston.
As a collector of American Flyer model trains, Bob loved to tinker with model train layouts and engines, pouring over magazines and catalogs. His children and especially grandchildren were always excited to run down the basement stairs to see what Grampy had set up for them. And when not in Milton or Manomet, Bob and Pat were at DisneyWorld, making 27 trips in their retirement years. Bob enjoyed watching the Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots and spent many hours in gyms, on fields and in auditoriums cheering and watching his children’s and grandchildren’s various activities.
The family is especially grateful for the care and companionship provided by Home Instead of Pembroke, which enabled Bob to remain at home, per his wishes, until just a few weeks prior to his passing.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Agatha Church, Milton in December followed by interment at Milton Cemetery.
The family will be setting up a high school scholarship in remembrance of Bob and Pat; donations can be made to The Minichiello Scholarship Fund, P.O.Box 1765, Manomet, MA 02345.
