Robert J. Schiffmann of Hingham, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on March 13, 2020, at the age of 92.
Bob was born in New Britain, Connecticut and grew up in Milton. He graduated from Boston College High School and Boston College and was immensely proud of his designation as a “Double Eagle.”
Bob was also proud to be associated with the College of the Holy Cross as a father and grandfather of four alumni. He served as an officer in the U.S. Army after graduating from B.C.
Bob met his dear wife of 60 years, Catherine (MacLeod), and together they built a life focused on faith, family, friends, and serving others.
In 1971, Bob founded his company, Mats Inc, and served as its president and CEO. The company had humble beginnings as Bob did the selling and Catherine handled the record keeping. Their teamwork, along with Bob’s business savvy and natural ability to develop lasting relationships, provided a strong foundation upon which the company’s success would be built. Today their three sons lead this family business, which is now one of the premier companies in the country in the commercial flooring industry.
Bob loved coaching baseball, playing golf, and spending time with his children and grandchildren, always ready to listen and provide sage advice. He was interested in learning about others and made others feel like they were the most important people in the world with his curious inquiries and big smile.
Bob was an active member of the Braintree Rotary Club and was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow, which recognizes individuals who have given of themselves for the benefit of others.
He was active at Our Lady of the Cape Church in Brewster, where he developed friendships while sharing his deep faith in God. Bob was a friend of Bill W. for 49 years.
