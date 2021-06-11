Robert Meehan

Robert “Bob” Meehan, 75, of Milton, who was born in Tuam, Ireland, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2021.
Bob is survived by the love of his life, Sue Martinelli of Milton, and his siblings Gail Barrett of Plymouth and Bernie Meehan, Patsy O'Neil, and Annette Cahill, all of Tuam.
Bob was predeceased by his brother Christy Meehan, also of Tuam. He has many nieces and nephews, both here and in Ireland.
Bob was a painter by trade and worked at the Home Depot in Quincy, where he was loved by his co-workers and customers.
He was an avid golfer and a long time member of the Presidents Golf Course in Quincy. He was the President of the Men's Association at Presidents many times over the years and currently serving as treasurer.
Bob had many accomplishments as a golfer and won the Club Championship a few years back, but also won many other tournaments over the years. Bob enjoyed vacationing during the winters in Florida and playing golf there.
He was also an avid soccer fan and enjoyed watching his favorite team, Manchester United. He played Gaelic football while he was in school.
Bob had a wonderful sense of humor and was loved by many. He also loved his cat Penny. He will be sorely missed by all his family and friends.
Burial was in Milton Cemetery. Donations in Bob’s memory may be made to the Milton Animal League, 181 Governor Stoughton Lane, Milton, MA 02186.
