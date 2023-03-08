Robert Sullivan

Robert "Bob" Sullivan, 81, of Milton passed away peacefully on March 2, 2023, surrounded by his family, after a brief and sudden illness.
Bob was born in Boston and was the son of the late Dr. William Sullivan and Ann Sullivan of Milton.
Bob was a devoted family man who always put his family first. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Jane (Downey) Sullivan. He was father to Matthew Sullivan and his wife Christine of Milton; Kristin Lombardi and her husband John of Cohasset; Neal Sullivan of Milton; and Molly Lavey and her husband William of Quincy.
Bob is also survived by his three sisters: Midge Durgin of Hingham; Margo Delaney of Cambridge; and Sally Conahan of Milton. He was predeceased by his brothers: William J. Sullivan of Milton and Jeffrey Sullivan of Walpole. He will be forever cherished and remembered by his 11 grandchildren: Maggie, Audrey, Jeffrey, Emmett, Katherine, Nora, Liam, Conor, Sara, Mia, and Neal Jr.
Bob was a 1960 graduate of Milton High School and went on to attend Boston College, graduating in 1965. He was a respected businessman with a tireless work ethic who was employed by Harvey Industries for 36 years as its head of acoustical sales before retiring in 2008. Prior to that, Bob was a sales executive for Bird & Sons.
Bob and his wife Jane raised their family in Franklin and immersed themselves in the community, becoming active members in St. Mary’s Parish. He was socially active in many community and civic organizations and had an unwavering commitment to service and charity.
Bob loved the game of golf and the opportunity it afforded him to create new friendships and strengthen lifelong relationships. He especially enjoyed playing golf with his sons and grandsons and relished the time with the boys on Masters Sunday.
Time with his family was his true passion, especially vacations on Cape Cod, ski trips to the White and Green Mountains, and watching his grandchildren compete in sports.
Bob will be remembered as a devoted husband, a dedicated family man, a loyal friend, and a true gentleman. He made an impact on all facets of his life and created meaningful relationships with all the lives he touched. He was an original, and his legacy will carry on through his children, grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Agatha Church at 432 Adams St. in Milton on March 13 at noon. Family and friends are invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home at 460 Granite Ave. in East Milton Square will be on March 12 from 2 to 5 p.m.
To send the Sullivan family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
