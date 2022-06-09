Rose Mary Walsh

Rose Mary (Devlin) Walsh, of Milton, died May 28, 2022.
She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Walsh. She was the devoted mother of John J. Walsh Jr. of Milton, Jane W. O’Connor and her husband John of Milton, Susan M. Walsh and her husband Brian Shanley of Newport, RI, and Martha A. Walsh of West Roxbury. Grandmother of John W. O’Connor and his wife Callie, Cathryn O. Macdonald and her husband Hugh, and Peter W. Shanley. Great-grandmother of Colin J. O’Connor, Emma F. O’Connor, Kerin T. Macdonald and John Oakes Macdonald. Sister of the late Edward E. Devlin, George H. Devlin and Paul W. Devlin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Gregory Church, 2215 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester, Thursday June 2 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Visitation will be at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, in East Milton, Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose Mary’s memory may be made to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org/donate
To send the Walsh family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
