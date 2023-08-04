Roslyn Wilson Terry, 92, of Milton died on Aug. 1, 2023.
Beloved wife of Phillip Terry of Milton, Roslyn was the loving mother of Kymberly D. Terry of Milton and proud grandmother of Austin and Kennedy. She also leaves a host of relatives, friends, and colleagues to mourn her passing.
Roslyn was a teacher in the Boston Public Schools for more than 30 years.
Her funeral will take place on Aug. 9 at 11 a.m. at Twelfth Baptist Church on 160 Warren St. in Roxbury. Visiting with the family will take place an hour earlier at the Church.
Interment will be in Milton Cemetery.
Arrangements are being made by Davis Funeral Home of Boston. To post a sympathy message, visit www.DavisofBoston.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.