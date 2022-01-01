Ross L. Kinsman, Milton (formerly of Canton), MA, born April 5, 1936 in Utica, NY, died December 19, 2021, age 85, son of Alonzo and Stella Kinsman, deceased, (Sarasota, FL).
Ross is survived by his wife, Linda (Howard) Kinsman of Milton; his three children Michelle Kinsman of Hyannis, Wendy Daly (Michael) of Milton, Scott Kinsman (Colleen) of Wareham, five grandchildren Tara Dunn (Shawn) of Lakeville, Jake Daly and Nicholas Daly of Milton, Michael Kinsman and Hayden Kinsman of Wareham, one great-grandchild, Liliana Dunn of Lakeville.
Ross moved to Marblehead, MA in 1938. He attended Marblehead schools and graduated from Tilton Preparatory School in Tilton, NH and attended Babson College in Wellesley, MA. During summers Ross worked initially as a busboy, sous chef and eventually a chef at the seasonal restaurant, The Adams House, located on Marblehead Harbor.
The harbor was also an idyllic setting for young Ross who enjoyed many years of recreational sailing.
Ross married Linda Howard on September 27, 1958 at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Canton, MA and shared 63 years of marriage. In 1968 Ross established a residential and commercial cleaning business which was in operation until his retirement in 2009.
Ross and Linda enjoyed vacationing at the Reefs Resort in Bermuda. Many lifetime friendships were forged and wonderful memories created during these beloved Bermuda vacations. Ross was very fond of dogs and had rescued and adopted many Labrador Retrievers. He was a member of the choir at Trinity Episcopal Church and the Canton Community Chorus, both in Canton, MA. Music was a large part of Ross’ life. Ross and Linda attended countless concerts ranging from new age to classical music. Attending performances at multiple local live theaters was a frequent pastime for both Ross and Linda. Ross was very patriotic and was a member of the Canton Militia during the 1970s as the nation celebrated its Bicentennial. Ross participated in numerous militia reenactment events and parades, in Boston, Canton and Lexington.
A memorial service for Ross will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Parish Milton Unitarian Universalist Church, 535 Canton Avenue, Milton, MA. Final arrangements by Dockray and Thomas Funeral Home, 535 Washington Street, Canton, MA. A private burial will be at the Canton Corner Cemetery in April 2022.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
The Corrigan Minehan Heart Center at Mass General Hospital
https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/corrigan-minehan-heart-center
