Ruth Chatterton Corcoran died peacefully on April 29, 2023 at the age of 95 at her home in Middletown, RI.
Ruth was born on August 5, 1927, the fifth of six children of Allen and Mary (Connly) Chatterton. Raised in Pawtucket, RI, she moved to Middletown upon her marriage to her husband of 66 years, Edward B. Corcoran.
Ruth was a graduate of Jenks Junior High School and Pawtucket West High School and then attended Pembroke College and the Katharine Gibbs School. She worked for several years at the Providence law firm of Edwards & Angell before her marriage to Ned at the age of 29.
There must have been something in the water because she was pregnant for almost the entire decade of her 30s. Ruth (with Ned’s help) produced seven children in nine years. Somehow, she and they survived and life began anew at 40. Tennis became a passion and she played for many years with a terrific group of friends, “retiring” in her early 80s when her knees gave out. Ruth learned to play the piano. She loved to cook and she and Ned entertained groups both small (Friday night fish) and large (Sunday night dinners for any and all who were nearby; think “the fishes and the loaves.”)
Ruth also immersed herself in her community. She and Ned were prodigious fundraisers; they twice chaired capital campaigns for the Newport Hospital and chaired the campaign for the new St. Lucy’s Church and many significant fundraisers for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport. She also served as Newport County chair for Meals on Wheels and drove a route for several decades.
Hers was a simple, elegant, and graceful presence. Ruth was always well-dressed and her hair beautifully done. She had high expectations for herself and for others. She was “Precious” to Ned, Ruth to her peers, Mom/Nana to family and Mrs. Corcoran to the rest of the world.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband Ned, who died just three months before she did. One anomaly – Ruth was always punctual; Ned was not. Shortly before she died, she gave a wry smile when it was suggested that perhaps she was lingering in her last days because she could finally make Ned wait for her.
Ruth is survived by six of their children and their partners: Ned and his wife Alison Corcoran of Boston; Julie and her husband Chris Jocham of Eagle, ID; Ruthie Corcoran and Robert Pinheiro of Middletown, RI; Allen Corcoran of Middletown, RI; Mary and her husband Ned Truslow of New Canaan, CT; and Jim Corcoran and Cecilia Schilling of Middletown, RI.
Ruth is also survived by her daughter-in-law Wanda Corcoran, Walter Owen, 17 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son John Corcoran; her sisters Anne McGinn, Mary Hogan, and Joan Britton; and her brothers John and Allie Chatterton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on May 5 at 11 a.m. at St. Lucy’s Church on 909 West Main Road in Middletown. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth’s memory may be made to Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island, 70 Bath St., Providence, RI 02908, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County, Inc., 95 Church St., Newport, RI 02840 or the Newport Hospital, 11 Friendship St., Newport, RI 02840.
Arrangements are by O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. For online tributes, visit www.oneillhayes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.