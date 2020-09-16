Ruth M. Coughlin

Ruth M. (Sullivan) Coughlin, 90, of Milton, passed away on Aug. 31, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Malden, she was raised in Readville and graduated from Hyde Park High School. She worked for Ruth McDermott Realty in Milton for many years and went on to work at Fuller Village in Milton as a sales consultant before retiring.
She and her husband Ed wintered in Hutchinson Island, Florida, where they were members of the Fair Winds Golf Club. She was also a member of the Wollaston Golf Club and was an active member of the Milton Women’s Club, the Milton Garden Club, and the Milton PTO.
Ruth was all about family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Beloved wife of Edward F. Coughlin, Ruth was the mother of Edward J. Coughlin and his wife Julie of Needham, Sharon E. Coughlin of Milton, and Neal F. Coughlin and his wife Nancy of Milton, and sister of Beatrice Baga of Hyde Park and the late John B. Sullivan. She is also survived by five grandchildren.
A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Pius X Church with burial in Milton Cemetery.
Donations may be made in her memory to the VNA Hospice, 100 Trade Center, Suite G 500, Woburn, MA 01801.
