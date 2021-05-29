Sandra B. Melville

Sandra Bauer “Sam”, 69, of Milton, formerly of Needham, Massachusetts, Meredith, New Hampshire, and Charleston, West Virginia, died peacefully in her sleep May 17, 2021.
Beloved wife of 37 years to Dr. Daniel F. Melville of Milton. Cherished mother of William P. Melville and Arthur G. Melville lV. Twin sister of Paul Bauer of Seal Beach, California, sister to Sherri Rothenberg, of Phoenix, Arizona, and the late Annie Bauer of Los Angeles, California. Devoted daughter of the late Paul S. and Anna (Parker) Bauer. Sandra is survived by many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends.
Born in Lynn, Massachusetts, Sandra graduated from Springbrook High School in Silver Springs, Maryland in 1970. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia in 1974 followed by her Master’s Degree in Nursing from West Virginia University in 1985. Sandra was the Head Nurse of the Intensive Care Unit at Charleston Area Medical Center, in Charleston, West Virginia. She was actively involved in clinical teaching there and was published in several professional journals. Sandra continued her passion for helping others, helping to found West Virginia Health Right, which serves the indigent in the community. Sandra and Dan started a family medical practice in Meredith, New Hampshire, caring for those in need throughout the region. Moving to Boston, Sandra worked as an Geriatric Advanced Practice Nurse for St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center for many years.
Sandra loved music, she played the dulcimer. She played the guitar at Sunday Mass. She loved ballet, dancing with the Charleston Ballet in Romeo and Juliet. Sandra was an American Red Cross Board member. She was very active in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. She brought her nursing talents to the Health and Safety Committee. She was a member of the Order of the Arrow, Scouting’s national honor society. She received the Silver Beaver award for her volunteer service. She was a First Aid and Disability Awareness merit badge counselor and an Eagle Scout mentor.
Sam was…
A loving and extremely devoted wife to Daniel.
A fiercely proud, committed, and loving mother to Bill and Artie.
A faithful twin.
A caring sister.
A most devoted daughter.
A most cherished daughter-in-law.
A dear and beloved sister-in-law.
A terrific, enthusiastic aunt.
A fun cousin.
An energetic family member and family historian.
A patient, kind, and loving friend.
A friendly and helpful neighbor.
An endearing niece.
A dedicated, compassionate, talented Nurse Practitioner.
A Primary Care Clinician.
Emergency on-call organ donor counselor.
A devout Catholic.
A Diversity Leader, committed to equity and inclusion in all parts of American life. A gifted student and lifelong learner.
A true Boy Scout—Sandra personified the motto.
A Brotherhood Member of the National Boy Scout Honor Society, Order of the Arrow. A really fun scout camp counselor.
A mentor of Eagle Scouts.
A passionate advocate for disability awareness and inclusion.
A generous volunteer.
A committed tutor.
A mentor to many.
A dedicated advisor.
A ferocious advocate for those in need.
A woman of justice and righteousness.
A passionate unifier of people.
A joyful guitarist.
A quiet artist.
A published author.
A melodious singer.
A talented cook.
A creative poet.
A true Red Sox fan.
A social media enthusiast.
A computer whiz.
A hub connecting the spokes of many wheels.
A faithful correspondent.
An ardent ballet dancer.
An enthusiastic traveler.
A joyous party planner and participant.
A proud resident of Milton, MA.
A lover of Meredith, NH.
A passionate human rights activist.
Suffering, she bore her cross without complaint
A teacher to us all.
A gentle soul.
A willing and sincere listener.
A direct and honest person.
A woman of great dignity.
Sandra will remain in our hearts as the woman who loved our brother Daniel, unconditionally. The woman who lived and breathed the last 33 years in devotion and love for her wonderful sons, Bill, and Artie.
The sister-in-law (sister) who was forever patient and kind and loving to our extended family, always interested in what we were doing, joyful for our happinesses, sympathetic during our sorrows, calm and encouraging during our challenges, happy for our milestones.
A woman who will always hold a very special place in the hearts of all who knew her.
We thank you Sandra. You leave a remarkable legacy.
Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Saint Mary of the Hills Church, 29 St. Mary’s Road, Saturday May 22. Family and friends were invited. Visiting hours were at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue. Interment was in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandra’s memory to the Nursing Education and Research Fund at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, 330 Brookline Ave. (OV), Department of Philanthropy, Boston, MA 02215.
