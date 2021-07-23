Sean P. McGovern, 48, of Milton passed away peacefully on June 12, 2021 after a courageous battle with Cancer.
Sean was a generous soul loved by everyone.
Sean, first born son of Joseph and Joan McGovern of Milton, was a lifelong resident of Milton.
He had a great sense of humor, was an amazing carpenter, musician, artist, animal lover, and volunteer. He had a great passion for gardening. He found comfort in helping people. For years he belonged to many groups and organizations that devoted help to others. Sean was a great support and friend to many people.
Besides his parents, Sean also leaves behind his son, Andrés Carbona-McGovern; his brother James McGovern and his wife Marjorie; his sister Ellen McGovern and her fiancé Jason Brody. Sean is also survived by his nephew and nieces, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends both in the United States and Ireland.
The family wishes to send a huge thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Beth Israel Hospital Boston, 11th Floor Oncology Unit as he was treated as a family member of their own. The family would also like to thank Seasons Hospice in Milton for the care they gave Sean in the hospital as well.
In this very difficult time, a private service was held for immediate family. The family wants to thank Casper Funeral Home in South Boston for help with the arrangements.
Sean will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sean’s memory may be made to The National Cancer Institute, Building 31, Room 11A16, 9000 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, MD 20892.
