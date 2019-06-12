Selma M. “Sally” (Tamoosh) Dacko, age 101, of Milton passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on June 7, 2019.
Born in Boston, she was raised in the South End of Boston and lived in Milton over 60 years. She worked for many years with her husband, Peter, managing the family bakery, Arlene’s Pastry Shoppe, in Wollaston. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and her beloved sisters.
Beloved wife of the late Peter J., she was the mother of Arlene Cormier and her husband Allan of Beverly and Marianne Martin and her husband Thomas of Weymouth and the grandmother of Dennis Cormier and his wife Michelle, Michelle Doherty and her husband Dennis, Brian Cormier and his wife Adrienne, David Zapponi and his wife Regina, and Jeanine Ferris and her husband Eric.
Great-grandmother of Zachary, Casey, Matthew, Maya, Owen, Olivia, Lucas, Jack, Avery, Anna, and Kellan, she was the sister of the late Mollie Bush, Rose Geso, Fannie Tamoosh, Mary Kelley, Lillian Vynorius, Dorothea Salem, and Anthony and John Tamoosh.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Agatha Church in Milton. Burial was in Mount Hope Cemetery in Boston.
Donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, 125 S. Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130.
