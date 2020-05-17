Sister Regina Harrington, CSJ (Sister Rita Marie), in her 74th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Devoted daughter of the late John J. and Regina K. (Leonard) Harrington and beloved sister of the late John J. Harrington Jr., Sister Regina is survived by her loving sister, Sheila Flaherty, her many cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation.
Formerly missioned as a teacher at Immaculate Conception School in East Weymouth, St. Aidan School in Brookline, St. Catherine School in Norwood, St. Ambrose School in Dorchester, and St. Angela School in Mattapan, Sister Regina ministered as Director of Religious Education at Sacred Heart Parish in Newton and Religious Education Director and Pastoral Associate at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Quincy and also served as Pastoral Associate for over 10 years at the Dolan Funeral Home in Milton.
Burial was private. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135.
