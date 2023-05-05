Stephen A Chiavaroli Jr., 72, passed away on April 17, 2023 among many family members and friends following a short journey with pancreatic cancer. He left a week shy of his 73rd birthday and his 48th wedding anniversary.
Steve was born on April 25, 1950 to Patricia and Stephen Chiavaroli Sr. of Milton. In his high school years, he was active in music and sports. He was the recipient of the Francis Ouimet Caddie Scholarship for the four years attending UConn's School of Agronomy. He became one of the first UConn graduates to enter the golf course superintendent profession and then spent his career in the golf course management industry.
Steve moved to the Worcester area with his growing family in 1978 to become the superintendent of Tatnuck Country Club and continued his work at many area golf courses until his retirement. Turf management was his passion.
Steve was always involved in his community through work and his family. He attended The Holden Chapel for over 25 years and enjoyed greeting people as an usher. He served on the board of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of New England (GCSANE) for more than eight years and was president of the association from 1992 to 1993. He enjoyed coaching baseball for Jesse Burkett in Worcester and softball for the Paxton Little League.
Steve became the "estate manager" for two of his special ladies, Nancy and Ann. He truly was a "jack of all Trades".
Steve is survived by his wife, Cindy (Ruprecht) and his five children: Clayton Chiavaroli (Farrah), Adrienne Chiavaroli, Janelle Eddy (Leonard), Hillary Hayes (Sean), and Stephen Chiavaroli III (Suja). He was the loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren: Tyler, Rachel, Brendan, Katelyn, Kaya, David, Paige, Zayn, Connor, and Zion. He is also survived by his three siblings: Carol Libby, James Chiavaroli, and Mary Beth Chiavaroli.
The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Constantine and his staff at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jewish Health Care Hospice team, especially his nurse, Nicole Johnson, for their compassionate and loving care.
Furthering his legacy, Steve was inspired to donate his body to the Anatomical Gift Program at the UMass Chan Medical School to help with the education of future medical personnel.
Join the family on May 27 at 11 a.m. at The Holden Chapel to celebrate Steve's life with a light luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made in Steve’s name to The Holden Chapel Elders Fund, 279 Reservoir St., Holden, MA 01520 or the Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund, 300 Arnold Palmer Blvd., Norton, MA 02766 (www.ouimet.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.