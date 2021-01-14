Stephen K. Murphy passed away suddenly in Manosque, France on Dec. 29, 2020. He was born on Aug. 13, 1963, in Boston to Dr. John Michael and Susan Jane Murphy.
Stephen was a 1982 graduate of Don Bosco High School and 1989 graduate of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. After graduating from the Maritime Academy, Stephen spent eight years working as an engineer on merchant marine ships travelling all over the world.
From 1998 through early 2006, he began work as an engineer for a division of Tuthill Corporation in Canton. In 2007, Stephen began working as an engineer in the nuclear power industry, working on plants under construction in Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Abu Dhabi.
He was most recently employed as a nuclear project engineer by ITER in southern France, a 35 nation collaboration to build the world’s largest tokamak, a magnetic fusion device that has been designed to prove the feasibility of fusion as a large-scale and carbon-free source of energy based on the same principle that powers our sun and stars.
Stephen was predeceased by his parents Dr. John Michael and Susan Jane Murphy and his oldest sister, Mary Conti of Chevy Chase, Maryland. He is survived by his wife Alma; daughter Alzire; step-children Krianne Curaje of Manosque, France and Harold Curaje of the Philippines; daughter Sydney Ellen Powell of Richmond Hill, Georgia; siblings Thomas Armin Murphy and his wife Anne of Wilmington, Vermont; John Michael Murphy and wife Rani of Charleston, South Carolina; Leo Eugene Murphy and wife Patricia Carolan of Milton; Susan Barcelo and husband Jon of Charlotte, North Carolina; William Vincent Murphy and wife Anne of Braintree; Christopher Paul Murphy and wife Maura of Canton; Richard Philip Murphy of Hanover; Peter Adam Murphy and wife Mary Jane of Bridgewater; Matthew David Murphy and wife Lori of Hanover; three grandchildren; and 24 nieces, nephews, and grandnieces.
Private funeral arrangements are being coordinated with Dolan Funeral Home of Milton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stephen’s name to the Massachusetts Maritime Academy at https://www.maritime.edu/alumni-friends/give and the American Heart Association at https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow.
To send the Murphy family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com
