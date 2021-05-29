Steven V. Boeri, of Milton, formerly of Medford, passed away suddenly on May 19, 2021.
Beloved husband of Karen E. (MacDonald) Boeri, Steven was the father of Victoria Boeri and her husband Daniel J. Lovett of Milton and Andrea Boeri of Boston; grandfather (Grampy) of Grace, Julia, and Anna Lovet; and brother of Jill Patterson and her late husband Tom, Lois Salvato and her late husband Anthony, both of Medford, and Peter Boeri and his wife Tricia of Schenectady, NY. He leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.
After earning a degree in biology from Boston State College, Steven enlisted in the United States Army. He completed basic training and OCS at Fort Benning, GA and went on to honorably serve in Vietnam. A dedicated Drug Enforcement Agent for over 30 years. Steve will be warmly remembered for his big heart, gregarious personality, sense of humor and his German Shepherds.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Agatha Church on Brook Road in Milton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) (www.dav.org).
To send a condolence message to the Boeri family, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
