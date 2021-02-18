Stuart D. Babb

Stuart Dearborn Babb, 55, of Milton, MA, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2021 with his wife and eldest daughter by his side.
Born and raised in Norwood MA, Stu graduated from Thayer Academy in Braintree MA, where he was a stand-out athlete in football, basketball, and baseball. He received his BA from Colby College, and his MBA from the University of Colorado.
Stuart had a successful career in consumer marketing, working at Polaroid, New Balance, Kaz USA, Dorel, and most recently as VP of Global Marketing for SharkNinja.
Stuart was an exceptionally kind man with a big heart and a deep love for bad dad jokes and playing pranks on his daughters. He loved all animals (except cats) but his heart belonged to Ben, the family dog. During his brief illness the one thing Stu missed the most was long walks through Blue Hills with Ben; it’s where they did their best thinking.
He traveled extensively but Mexico, BVI and Switzerland held special places in his heart. Above all else, Stuart’s happy place was Sunapee NH where he spent countless days on the lake with his family and friends enjoying water sports, floating at the sandbar, throwing sticks for Benny and getting ice cream at the Quack Shack.
Stuart is survived by his loving wife of 10 years Patricia (Rohrer) Babb; his daughters Grace and Lilly; his mother Darlene; his brother Lee; his extended family; many dear friends; and his dog Ben.
A small private ceremony was held at Milton Cemetery on Saturday February 13, with a remembrance celebration planned for later in the year.
In lieu of flowers please donate to New England Lab Rescue, PO Box 58, Limerick, Maine 04048 www.newenglandlabrescue.com or Friends of the Blue Hills www.friendsofthebluehills.org
To leave the Babb family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
