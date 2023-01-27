Susan Coleman

Susan Abbott Coleman of Milton died on Dec. 17, 2022.
Susan was an accomplished equestrian, starting at the age of 12 at the Ponkapoag Pony Club until her illness forced her to stop riding at Blazing Saddles Center in Randolph with her lifelong friends Amy Mullen and Timmy Morrissey.
Susan spent summers on Cape Cod beaches and winters in the Florida Keys, swimming and exploring the ocean. She loved being a corporate travel agent, which led her to travel the whole world with her family and friends.
Partner of Alexander A. Will, Susan was the mother of Gregory Coleman of Sandwich, N.H.; daughter of the late Gerard and Bertha (Waters) Abbott; and sister of Michael Abbott of Canton, Kevin Abbott and his wife Janet of Bellingham, and Christine Meloski and her husband Richard of Quincy.
Services were private and the family would appreciate donations for the cure of Huntington’s Disease to HDSA Center of Excellence at MGH, 55 Fruit St., ACC Suite 835, Boston, MA 02114, ATTN: H. Diana Rosas, M.D.
